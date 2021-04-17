New Delhi: The ‘messiah’ of the poor and needy during the lockdown, actor Sonu Sood on Saturday has tested positive for COVID-19. The brand ambassador for Punjab’s COVID vaccination programme informed his fans about his report through an Instagram post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sonu wrote, “Covid – positive. Mood and spirit – super positive. Hi every, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking the utmost care. But don’t worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I am always there for you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

The Happy New Year Actor has been helping people affected by the pandemic. He has won the hearts of millions of people through his philanthropic work. Many fans named their children after him for his good work.

On the professional front, Sonu will be seen next in a Telugu movie. We wish him a speedy recovery!