Sonu Sood provides complimentary housing for Individuals Stranded in Dubai amid Iran-Israel conflict

Mumbai: With the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, travelers across the Middle East, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar, are facing significant travel disruptions. Flight cancellations and delays have left many individuals stranded, prompting urgent concerns for accommodation and safety.

Amid the crisis, actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has stepped in to provide support. He is offering complimentary lodging for anyone stuck in Dubai, regardless of nationality. Individuals in need are encouraged to reach out to him directly via social media to receive assistance.

Sood’s initiative ensures that those affected have a safe place to stay until travel arrangements can be resumed and they are able to return to their home countries. Known for his charitable efforts during previous crises, he continues to provide timely humanitarian support during challenging situations.