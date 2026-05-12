Sonu Nigam maintains calm as fan jumps on stage mid-performance, quips “Kyon pitne vaale kaam karte ho”

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Mumbai: In an unexpected turn of events, an overexcited fan climbed onto the stage during singer Sonu Nigam’s recent live concert, briefly causing a stir among the audience.

In an Instagram post, Sonu Nigam shared the video of the specific moment where the fan could be seen making a sudden jump on the stage, causing the singer to pause mid-performance.

However, what truly stood out was the singer’s composed and gracious reaction.

While security personnel swiftly stepped in to control the situation, Sonu maintained his calm, allowing the fan to stay on stage for a few moments and even share a brief singing moment with him.

In a witty remark, Sonu Nigam, in his caption, urged the fans to refrain from such acts.

“Kyon Pitne vaale Kaam karte ho audience? Is baar toh bachaa liya, har baar nahi bacha paunga. #sonunigamlive,” he wrote.

The video went viral on social media, garnering much attention from the public. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also reacted to the post and wrote, “No one like you.”

Others lauded Nigam’s humility and presence of mind.

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One commented, “Only you could have handled it like that,” while another added, “Your kindness saved him Sonu sir! You truly are one in a million!”

On the work front, Sonu Nigam has been busy with his musical tour, performing across the country. He also extended his vocals for the ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ song ‘Suno Naa Dil’.

The song features the soulful voices of Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, with music composed by Gulraj Singh and lyrics by Manoj Yadav.

Speaking about the song, Sonu Nigam shared in a press note, “There’s a certain innocence in Suno Naa Dil that really stayed with me. It’s not loud or overpowering; it simply flows from the heart. Songs like these remind you how powerful simplicity can be. As a singer, you don’t try to ‘perform’ it – you just surrender to the emotion and let it guide you. That honesty is what makes a song timeless.”

Produced by Rtake Studios along with BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ has been written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan.

The film stars Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Sarath Kumar and Sadia Khateeb in important roles.

(Source: ANI)