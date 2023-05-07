Sonam’s ‘friends’ Anamika Khanna, Emilia Wickstead create her coronation concert look

Mumbai: Indian actress Sonam Kapoor will perform a spoken word piece introducing Steve Winwood and the Commonwealth virtual choir at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in the UK.

Advertisement

Sonam will be wearing a design created especially for the occasion by two designers from the Commonwealth.

The bespoke floor-length gown featuring a sweeping band detail around the shoulders framing a corseted bodice, and a full skirt lined with architectural godet pleats was designed by New Zealand-born, UK-based fashion designer Emilia Wickstead.

The calico-inspired print was created by celebrated Indian fashion designer Anamika Khanna. In the 17th and 18th centuries, calico prints were an important commodity traded between India and the UK.

Sonam said: “I am so proud to wear this look created together by my friends Anamika and Emilia on this important occasion.”

The two designers were brought together by London-based, Indian creative director Nikhil Mansata: “Anamika and Emilia have demonstrated the value that can be created when modern design and traditional Indian craft come together,” he said.

Other global stars, including Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, will also perform.