Sonam Pens Down Warm Wishes For Dad Anil Kapoor On His 64th Birthday

Mumbai: Actress Sonam K. Ahuja penned a note on social media for her father, actor Anil Kapoor, who turned 64 on Thursday. Sonam posted her note a on Instagram along with a picture with her father.

“Happy happy birthday daddy… you’re the most positive, kind, liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. I miss you so much and I can’t wait to see you in the new year. @anilskapoor,” Sonam wrote.

Anil has three children with wife Sunita — Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan.

The actor is currently busy shooting for “Jug Jug Jeeyo”, which also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.