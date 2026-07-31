Sonam Kapoor’s heartfelt birthday wish for Anand

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Mumbai: “I would choose you in every lifetime,” Actor Sonam Kapoor captioned a beautiful Instagram post for her husband Anand Ahuja’s birthday.

Also, she shared unseen pictures of Anand with their family, allowing her followers a peep into their personal life. A note read on her Insta-story, she called him her “strength”.

She wrote the post while calling him her “home” and “best friend.”

Within hours, both fans and celebrities poured out wishes for Anand on social media, with many of them also taking time to praise Sonam for her heartfelt words.

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The power couple, Sonam and Anand, got married in the year 2018 and they have captured many hearts as they are widely loved both as a couple and the glimpses they share of their lives on social media.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor also added his bit and shared an emotional note for his son-in-law.

In the post he thanked Anand for taking care of Sonam and the family while calling him a blessing in their lives.