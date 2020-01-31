Sonam India Art Fair

Sonam Kapoor visits India Art Fair In Delhi

By IANS

New Delhi:  Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor visited the 12th edition of India Art Fair, a leading art event focussing on contemporary and modern art from South Asia.

She visited the fair on the opening day on Thursday.

The actor was spotted at the booth of Mumbai-based art gallery Chemould Prescott Road, in all-black attire and spectacles. She was seen looking at artist Mithu Sen’s artwork and a Tallur sculpture.

The annual art event runs until Sunday in the national capital.

