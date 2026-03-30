Sonam Kapoor, and husband Anand Ahuja welcome their second child, a baby boy

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Bhubaneswar: Actor Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja has welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The actress announced the arrival of her second child on Instagram and wrote, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026.”

She also added, “Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four.”

She ended the happy news with a note of “With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayu.”

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Following her announcement, her family members and Bollywood celebrities congratulated her. Kareena Kapoor congratulated the couple in the comments section, writing, “Congratulations Sona and Anand.” Rhea Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and several other celebrities also reacted with red heart emojis.

Sonam Kapoor’s father, Nanu Anil Kapoor also expressed his joy in a new post on his official Instagram handle and wrote that his heart feels even fuller as he welcomed his grandchild. He also shared a sweet note for Vayu, calling him a big brother now and saying he’s sure he’ll be wonderful in the role.

Sonam had confirmed her second pregnancy in November 2025.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja