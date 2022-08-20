sonam kapoor baby
Image credit- Instagram/Sonam kapoor

Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja blessed with baby boy

By WCE 8 61 0

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, have been blessed with a baby boy on Saturday.

The actress took to her Instagram to share the big news with her fans. She posted a short video accompanied by Bob Marley’s song Three Little Birds and a blue heart emoji. Sonam and Anand’s statement in the video read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. – Sonam and Anand.”

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

