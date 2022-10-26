Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s throwback photo with UK PM Rishi Sunak goes viral

Rishi Sunak has been a topic of discussion all over the world ever since he was declared the Prime Minister of Britain. Many celebrities from the film world also expressed happiness over his achievement and congratulated him. Recently, musician Ayaan Ali Bangash shared a group photo congratulating Rishi Sunak, in which many Bollywood celebs including Sonam Kapoor are seen. This picture of Rishi Sunak and Sonam is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Ayaan Ali Bangash shared this picture on his official Instagram account, in which Sonam Kapoor along with her husband Anand Ahuja, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and sarod player Amjad Ali Khan are seen. Apart from these, some other celebrities are also included in this group photo. Sonam and Anand are standing far apart in the picture, while Rishi Sunak is seen in the middle of the group in a white shirt, black blazer, and a tie. Sharing the post, Ayan wrote in the caption, “Many congratulations to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayaan Ali Bangash (@ayaanalibangash)

It is to be noted here that many celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, and Vivek Agnihotri have expressed happiness about Rishi Sunak becoming the UK PM. Sharing a picture of himself in a gray tracksuit, Big B tweeted, “T 4449 – Bharat Mata ki Jai. Now the UK finally has a new Viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country .”

T 4449 – Bharat mata ki Jai 🚩🚩🚩

Now the UK finally has a new Viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country .. 🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 24, 2022

Reacting to news agency ANI’s tweet, Raveena Tandon tweeted, “Diwali seems to be special this year! #IndiaVsPak2022 #rishisunak # so be it good for everyone .. may you all achieve what you all set out for, May all your dreams come true. ”

Diwali seems to be special this year ! #IndiaVsPak2022 #rishisunak #🇮🇳 so be it good for everyone .. may you all achieve what you all set out for , May all your dreams come true . 🙏🏻 https://t.co/IuzWmCAffz — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 24, 2022

Indian Film director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “Congratulations to the first Hindu PM of the UK

@RishiSunak. Civilisational justice.”