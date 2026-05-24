Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja face neighbour row after buying 5 London flats

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Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja are reportedly facing objections from neighbours in London after purchasing five flats near their luxury mansion in the upscale Notting Hill area.

According to reports, the couple had earlier bought a lavish mansion in west London worth nearly ₹270 crore. They have now reportedly expanded their property portfolio by purchasing five additional flats in a neighbouring apartment block for around ₹51 crore. Reports claim the apartments were intended mainly for staff accommodation and investment purposes.

However, the purchases have reportedly triggered tensions among some residents of the nearby Hillcrest apartment block. A few neighbours allegedly expressed concern that the flats could be turned into “staff quarters” connected to the couple’s mansion redevelopment project. Some residents also reportedly feared that acquiring multiple flats may give one side greater influence over the building’s management decisions.

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At the same time, other residents defended the couple and criticised the backlash, with some calling the comments unfair and even racist. Supporters reportedly argued that employing household staff is common in wealthy London neighbourhoods and said the criticism appeared excessive because the buyers were high-profile Indian celebrities.

Reports also stated that representatives linked to the couple denied claims that the flats were specifically being purchased as “servants’ quarters.” They reportedly maintained that the properties were mainly investment purchases and said Sonam Kapoor was not directly involved in the company that bought the flats.

The issue has now become a talking point online, with social media users divided between supporting the couple’s property investments and questioning the growing tensions with neighbours in the upscale London locality.

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