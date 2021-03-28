Sonakshi Sinha Wraps Shoot Of Reema Kagti’s ‘Fallen’

By IANS
sonakshi sinha
Pic Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha took to social media on Sunday to announce the wrap of her tentatively titled mini-series “Fallen”. She also thanked director Reema Kagti for giving her the opportunity.

Sonakshi posted a series of pictures in a single post on Instagram.

In a long caption, she wrote: “As it comes to an end i dont even know where to begin! What a journey Fallen (thats what we’re calling it for now, wait for the actual name) has been. Leaving this set with such amazing memories, new friends, bike riding skills and a heart full of happiness!”

Showing gratitude towards director Reema and her production house partner Zoya Akhtar in the same message. Sonakshi also thanked the entire crew.

She wrote: “Thank you @reemakagti1 and @zoieakhtar for giving me Anjali Bhaati… i cant tell you how long ive waited for her. I can safely say this has been the best schedule ever for me because of this amazing team… every single person who has been a part of it… i cannot thank you enough! You know who you are.”

The actress plays the role of a cop in the mini-series. “Fallen” marks digital debut of Sonakshi, who posted videos from the set of the shoot announcing the wrap.

“Fallen” also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma.

(IANS)

