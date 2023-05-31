Sonakshi Sinha says ‘adulting is hard’ as she move to her new flat in Bandra

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha becomes the proud owner of her new apartment in Mumbai. She shared a few sneak peak of her new house on Instagram, which overlooks the Bandra-Worli sea link.

Sonakshi previously lived with her parents, Satrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, in 10-storey building named Ramayan in Juhu, Mumbai. Now she bought a 4BHK sea-facing flat in Bandra for herself.

While sharing the pictures, she wrote in her caption, “Adulting – HARD!!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions, chairs, tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins…. AAAARGH!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy!!!.”

Sonakshi added a few more photos of her front room looking out to the ocean. All the furnishings and different extras were covered in plastic. The actor can be seen in the photos looking at the spread around her and feeling overwhelmed. In one photo, she has her hands on her head.

Her industry friends and colleagues, such as Huma Qureshi, Saqb Saleem, and many others, congratulated her on the new beginning, and they were proud of her.

On the work front, Saonakshi was last seen in the Prime Video series Dahaad. In 2024, she will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.