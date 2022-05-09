Sonakshi Sinha flaunts huge diamond ring as she poses with a mystery man!

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha might have joined the wedding spree that has been taking over in the Tinsel-town recently. The actress took to her Instagram account to flaunt a huge diamond ring finger as she poses with her mystery man.

In her post the actress mentioned that it is a ‘Big Day’ for her and she cannot wait to share it with her fans. Although there is no official confirmation made on this matter, the post has everyone believe that Sonakshi is engaged.

In the pictures, Sonakshi can be seen showing off a huge rock in her ring finger and posing with a mystery man. She captioned her posts, “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and i cant wait to share it with YOUUUUU. Cant believe it was SO EZI!!!!”

The ‘Dabangg’ actress posted all three pictures with the same caption and with a series of red hearts. The comments sections were soon flooded with a whole lot of love. On the other hand, ‘SO EZ’ on her captions has made a few of her fans wonder if this was some publicity gimmick for her next endorsement or professional assignment.

Earlier, rumours were rife that Sonakshi Sinha is dating actor Zaheer Iqbal. However, later in an interview with BT, the actress said that Zaheer is like her best friend and they laughed off this news because it was very funny. “We have worked in Double XL together. I really appreciate him as an actor. I think he was very good in his first film, Notebook. His role in Double XL is drastically different from what he did in his debut film. I think he is very talented and definitely someone to watch out for,” the actress added.