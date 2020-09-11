Sona Mohapatra Talks About Ways To Smash Patriarchy In Bollywood

Mumbai: Popular singer Sona Mohapatra took to social media to share a list of suggestions which she wants implemented in Bollywood to ‘smash the patriarchy’ the right way.

In a series of tweets, Mohapatra advocated for equal pay for female actors and encouraging female directors among others.

“Lets do this the right way dear Bollywood & India cus the rest is mostly hot air,” she tweeted.

Lets do this the right way dear #Bollywood & #India cus the rest is mostly hot air. 1) Pay your top actresses the same as your top actors.2) Write enough worthy roles 3) Film them ‘solo songs’ to make them larger than life? (No, item numbers don’t count) . #SmashThePatriarchy — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 11, 2020

Mohapatra’s suggestions are as follows.