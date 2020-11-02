Mumbai: Singer Sona Mohapatra has reacted to the controversial statement that Kerala Congress Chief Mullapally Mamachandran recently made about regarding women.

“We women have lived surrounded by the violence of sexual intimidation and possible rape in our normal day to day lives. Surrounded by its energy everyday! We have learnt to live with it, fight it, yet pursue our dreams, keep our kindness. Slap UR idea of self respect Mr Congress chief,” Sona tweeted from her verified account on Monday.

The singer’s tweet came as a reaction to a news piece that says Ramachandran has allegedly said that that a self-respecting woman would rather prefer to kill herself than publicly accepting that she has been sexually assaulted.

Recently, Sona also reacted to an allegedly derogatory remark made by actor Mukesh Khanna about women. Khanna has reportedly said that the #MeToo movement began after women started stepping out for work.

Reacting to a news piece talking about Khanna’s remarks, Sona tweeted on Sunday: “yea, cus men never ever molested or assaulted women and children inside homes according to this fellow who is best ignored. Tacky mandhbudhi. The sad truth is there are enough and more such regressive mindsets around us everywhere? We soldier on. Change is slow but is coming.”