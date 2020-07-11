Solanki Bhowmick, Leading lady of Odia film ‘Premi Diwana’

Bhubaneswar: “I used to practice fashion blogging and modelling since 2016 when I was pursuing my B Tech in KIIT University in Bhubaneswar,” says Solanki Bhowmick the leading lady of Odia film ‘Premi Diwana’.

Solanki Bhowmich is the Miss Photogenic Odisha 2016. She received the ‘Banichitra 2019’ award for her maiden film in Odisha. Another film titled ‘Mate Ishq Hela Re’ is in the pipeline.

Asked how she got her first film Solanki said, “To be in on silver screen has been a long waited dream come true for me. Accordingly during my stint in KIIT University I appeared in some TV commercials. I used to do modelling for about three years. I worked in Tanishq Campaign and ikonik professional.”

“In the meanwhile I was trying for films. Eventually I got an offer for an Odia film and that is how I got an opportunity to work in OLLYWOOD Industry for which I was longing for long. I was signed for ‘Premi Diwana’. I thank Sneha Films and Productions for launching me. I am now looking forward to work with other eminent personalities of the industry.”

Solanki also came up as the Semi-finalist at the Dellywood presents Miss & Mr India 2016. She also is a fashion enthusiast and travel blogger. “I love dancing and staying fit is my mantra,” she said. Solanki has her own YouTube channel.