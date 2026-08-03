Social worker Praveen Nair passes away at 94

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Mumbai: Dr Praveen Nair – renowned social worker, founder trustee of Salaam Baalak Trust and mother of acclaimed film-maker Mira Nair – died on Thursday aged 94.

Dr Nair was recognized widely for having dedicated her life to children of disadvantaged and street communities.

Dr Nair not only served as a great inspiration for Salaam Bombay!, Mira Nair’s Oscar-nominated film about a street kid, but also in helping establish the Salaam Baalak Trust, which is still working for the education, shelter and rehabilitation of street children even today.

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Her granddaughter also paid her tribute with her hit song “Nani”.

The member of Indian film fraternity, social workers and admirers mourned the death and acknowledged Dr Nair’s intelligence, wit and social commitment throughout her life.

In past, Mira Nair spoke of her mother as “one of my biggest inspirations”.