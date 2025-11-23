Sobhita Dhulipala drops sweet birthday wish for her “lover” Naga Chaitanya

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has shared a romantic wish for her husband, Naga Chaitanya, on his birthday.

In a heartwarming post on Instagram, Sobhita shared a candid picture, capturing a cute moment as Chay could be seen helping his wife with a jacket.

“Happy birthday lover,” she wrote in the caption. Chay also reacted to the post with a heart emoji.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4. The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

The wedding was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends, who gathered to witness this significant moment.

For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chay also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

In line with Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, the actor’s first look from his upcoming film ‘Vrushakarma’ has been unveiled. Superstar Mahesh Babu extended his warm wishes to Chay and dropped the film’s poster and the official title.

“Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @chay_akkineni. #VrushaKarma looks super solid… looking forward to this,” he wrote.

The actor could be seen showcasing a never-before-seen rugged avatar, delivering a fearless expression on his face.

Over the past several weeks, the makers have been teasing about the film with mysterious posters. Besides Naga Chaitanya, the film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sparsh Shrivastava.

Directed by Karthik Dandu, the film is produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar B.