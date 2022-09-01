‘Sita Ramam’ Hindi trailer out: Dulquer Salmaan’s starrer offers glimpse of classic love story

Actors Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur’s film ‘Sita Ramam’, a classic love story, is all set to release in Hindi on September 2. Ahead of the film release, the makers of the flick have dropped its Hindi trailer on Thursday.

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, ‘Sita Ramam’, which also stars Rashmika Mandana, showcases the fact that humanity matters more than war, boundaries and religion.

Set in 1964, the film tells the story of Lt. Ram, an orphan army officer serving at Kashmir border who gets anonymous love letters from Sita Mahalakshmi. Ram is on a mission to find Sita and confess his love.

Already a blockbuster in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, the movie is set to hit the big screen once again in Hindi on September 2.

Watch Trailer Here:

(Inputs from IANS)