SP Balasubramaniam
Photo credit: MicTv.in

Singer SP Balasubramaniam tests Covid-19 positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Chennai: Playback veteran SP Balasubramaniam has tested Covid-19 positive. The singer issued a video from hospital on Wednesday to confirm the news.

In the video, he revealed that he had fever, a cold and chest congestion, and wanted to get tested for the disease. The reports were positive, and doctors recommended him to follow home quarantine. Instead of going back home, he admitted himself to the hospital, keeping in mind the safety of his family members.

“No one needs to worry about me and please don’t call me to find out how I am. I am perfectly alright except the cold and fever. Fever has also subsided. In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home,” Balasubramaniam, 74, said in the video, which is doing the rounds on Twitter.

Balasubramaniam has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages. He has been honoured with Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

In Bollywood, he shot to fame with his songs in “Ek Duuje Ke Liye”. In the nineties, he was popular as Salman Khan’s voice, having belted out several hits in films such as “Maine Pyar Kiya”, Humn Aapke Hain Koun..!”, Hum Saath-Saath Hain”, and “Patthar Ke Phool”, among many others.

(Inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Entertainment

Kajol turns 46: Hubby Ajay, sister Tanisha pen wishes

Entertainment

Centre agrees to CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande’s cryptic post: I cannot be bought… sold

Nation

Sushant Singh Rajput, his former manager Disha were murdered, alleges Narayan Rane

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.