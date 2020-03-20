Kanika Kapoor pic
Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Confirms Positive for Coronavirus

By IANS
Lucknow: Singer Kanika Kapoor of “Baby Doll” fame on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She might be the first Indian celebrity to have become a victim of COVID-19.

“For the past four days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for COVID-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward.

“Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well,” Kanika, who had returned from London to Lucknow a few days ago, wrote on Instagram.

She also urged her followers to take proper precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“At this stage, I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like normal flu and a mild fever, however, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind! Take care,” Kanika added.

