Singer Jubin Nautiyal becomes father, welcomes baby boy on Ganesh Chaturthi

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Mumbai: Singer Jubin Nautiyal and his wife have been blessed with a boy baby on 14th September that is on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The singer verified the news that his wife and newborn are home and doing great. Jubin also shared that they have not yet named their newborn, as they are enjoying time with their bundle of joy.

His son’s birth has been a major turning point for Jubin, who is now making every effort to spend quality time with his family.

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He also has plans for a UK tour in December, and said it will be hard to be apart from his new-born.

Jubin and his wife reportedly got married in a private ceremony earlier this year. The singer has been quite discreet about his personal life.