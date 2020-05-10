Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) Singer Joe Jonas has finally shared the reason behind his spontaneous wedding with actress Sophie Turner in Las Vegas.

Joe and Sophie got married in May 2019 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, following the Billboard Music Awards. The couple got married for the second time in the south of France.

Joe spoke to his his fans in a video for GQ magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Making an appearance on GQ’s “Actually Me” series, Joe answered a string of questions about himself, and shared that the pair went ahead with the first ceremony as they “had to get legally married in the States.”

“So we thought it would be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out (to Vegas), and do an impromptu wedding,” he explained. “And we actually had some people that I didn’t even know that well there.”

“Some people (in attendance) I am now closer with! Khalid was there! That was cool. And Diplo decided to livestream the whole thing.”

Joe said he and Turner had to face consequences when his parents found out from the news about their impromptu decision. “My parents called me the next morning and they were like ‘Did you just get married?’ And I realised that I told everybody, but forgot to tell my parents. So, kids, make sure you tell your parents when you’re getting legally married!”