Singer-composer Sachin Sanghvi booked in alleged sexual assault case

Mumbai: Bollywood singer-composer Sachin Sanghvi has been booked in an alleged sexual assault case, police said on Friday.

According to officials, an FIR has been filed at the Vile Parle Police Station in Mumbai based on a complaint lodged by a woman singer.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Sachin Sanghvi promised to marry her and help advance her career, but later subjected her to physical and mental harassment.

According to the complaint, the two met through social media last year, after which they allegedly had a relationship from February 2024 to July 2025. During the period, the complainant claimed that she was “emotionally and physically harassed.”

She further alleged that after proposing marriage, the ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ singer started distancing himself and threatened her to keep their relationship a secret. She also accused him of forcing her to undergo an “abortion.”

The complainant stated that she approached the police in August 2025 after suffering from mental stress and family pressure, officials said.

Responding to the allegations, Sanghvi’s advocate Aditya Mithe said in a statement that the singer was “illegally detained” and later released on bail.

“The allegations in the FIR against my client are absolutely baseless and unsubstantiated. There are absolutely no merits to the case. We intended to defend all allegations fully and unequivocally,” Mithe said.

The complainant’s advocate, meanwhile, said, “Our client remains steadfast in her pursuit of justice and has complete faith in the fairness and integrity of the judiciary. No matter how influential or powerful the accused may be, the process of law must and will take its rightful course. We are committed to pursuing every lawful avenue necessary to ensure justice is served. As the matter is sub-judice, no further comments will be made at this stage.”

Further details are awaited.

(ANI)