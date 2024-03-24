Singer Atif Aslam reveals daughter Haleema’s face on her first birthday, See pics

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is undoubtedly much loved around the world. Over the past several years of his career, Atif has given some memorable hits to the Bollywood music industry. Now, Atif Aslam has finally revealed the face of his daughter Haleema.

On the occasion of Haleema’s first birthday, Atif Aslam took to his official handle on Instagram to share pictures of his daughter. He shared two rather adorable pictures of his daughter. In the first picture, Atif was seen holding his daughter. The second photo in the post showed an adorable solo close up picture of Haleema.

He captioned the post writing, “Baba has kept princess shoe in his pocket, jab Haleema ko chahaye ho ga bta dena. Unconditional. Happy birthday 23/03/24.”

Earlier on the same day in 2023, Atif had shared the news of his daughter’s birth. However, he had refrained from revealing her face back then. Sharing a picture on his Insta handle, he had written, ““Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived. Both baby and sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023.”

For the unversed, Pak singer Atif Aslam is married to his childhood sweetheart Sara Bharwana. Notably, the duo dated secretly for eight years before making their relationship official in 2012. They tied the knot in 2013. After which they had two sons, Abdul and Aryaan, before welcoming their daughter into the world.