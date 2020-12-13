Sidharth Shukla drunk driving
Sidharth Shukla Accused Of Drunk Driving And Hitting A Poor Man; Actor Claims He Was Attacked With Knife

Mumbai: A video that has gone viral on social media shows TV star Sidharth Shukla can be seen engaged in a heated argument with a man on the road on the night after his birthday.

While the man accuses the “Bigg Boss 13” winner of drunk driving, Sidharth, in turn, claims that he has been threatened by goons armed with knives.

In the video, a man, who is filming the actor seated in the driver’s seat of his car, can be heard saying: “This is Sidharth Shukla. He is drunk driving.”

The person also accuses the actor of hitting someone with his car: “Aapne bewajah gareeb ko mare na sir? Abhi baat kyon palat rahe ho? Abhi baat mat palto (You hit a poor person unnecessarily, isn’t it sir? Why are you changing the topic? Don’t change the topic now).”

To this, Sidharth takes out his right hand from the car’s window and replies: “Usne mujhe chaku dikhaya (he threatened me with a knife).”

The actor has reportedly complained to the police, who have nabbed the accused.

Meanwhile, Sidharth celebrated his 40th birthday on Saturday. The actor took to his verified Twitter account to crack a joke on his age.

“To @TheRashamiDesai #ParasChabbra @MahiraSharma_ #VishalAdityaSingh ….. and who so ever it may concern …. I am now officially 40 saal ka … but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one),” Sidharth tweeted.

In another tweet, the actor thanked his friends, fans and well-wishers. “Hey guys thank you so much for making my birthday so memorable and special…really appreciate the effort and love… you guys mean the world to me … you’ll made this the best birthday ever….. love you all,” he wrote.

