Sidharth Malhotra is one of my closest friend,Kiara refuses relationship with him

Actress Kiara Advani and Shershah co-star Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured couple to be dating. They were repeatedly spotted at Sidharth’s residence in Mumbai and even met his parents once for lunch.

In the beginning of this year the two leaving for vacation in the Maldives almost confirmed the rumors regarding their affair.

The two actors have indicated about their closeness through their actions; whether be it Sid crashing Kiara’s Insta-live session to wishing her a special birthday message or Kiara blushing when asked about Sidharth Malhotra.

Although the duo has never officially confirmed their relationship, both of them have been quite open when it comes to reacting to each other’s messages on social media or meeting each other publicly. This Kabir Singh actress has been shrugging off to the media by saying that Sid is her closest friend.

Kiara Advani debuted with Fugly and gained more popularity by MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kabir Singh. With her amazing acting and gorgeous beauty she is giving a tough competition to all today’s young actresses.

While, ‘Shershaah’ starring Kiara and Sid is lined up for release, the actress also has two other Hindi movies-Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Jug Jugg Jeeya- on her sleeves. Along with that she recently was roped in for a big-budget Southern mega movie opposite Ram Charan.