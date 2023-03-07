Sidharth, Kiara wish fans happy holi with dreamy pics from their haldi ceremony

Newlyweds and Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are celebrating their first Holi as a married couple today. They are also marking their one-month anniversary. The actors have been impressing everyone with their cute social media posts. Now, the couple have shared stunning pictures from their Haldi ceremony. On the occasion of Holi, the couple used the opportunity to wish their followers a joyful Holi.

On Tuesday, Kiara took to her Instagram account to share a string of pictures from their pre-wedding function. The actress is seen donning a stunning embellished orange and gold kurta, while Sidharth is seen twinning in the same color. The amazing photos show the couple smiling from ear to ear as they smear haldi on each other’s faces.

Sharing the dreamy pictures, Kiara wishes fans “Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours, (with colourful heart emojis),” she wrote.

Soon after the photos were shared, fans started reacting and commenting on the post. One fan commented, “Happy 1st holi and 1 month anniversary my darlings. God bless you’ll.” Another fan added, “Beautiful pairing Kiara with Sidharth.”

Sidharth and Kiara fell in love during the filming of Shershaah, and they tied the knot at the Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7 with close friends and family members.