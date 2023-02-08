Sidharth, Kiara wedding: ‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’, shares Kiara after tying the knot with Sidharth

Jaisalmer: Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot at a private ceremony in Jaisalmer on Tuesday.

Sharing their first photos on social media after the marriage, Kiara wrote as caption, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

“Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/AlBjfKrPtp — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) February 7, 2023

The star wedding took place at the Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer and was attended by their families and close friends from the film industry.

The talk of town, was the special welcome party that was organised for the guests, notably Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor, in which Siddharth arrived wearing a black sherwani, colour coordinated with the gown that Kiara wore.

The theme of the sangeet ceremony, however, was all white, from the decor to the outfits worn by the guests. And alcohol was served to guests using a jetspray.

For the wedding to be remembered as much for its decor as for anything else, more than 30 types of flowers were flown in from overseas. Kiara and Sid’s garland, though, was made of red roses.

At the sangeets, Kiara and Sid kept the tempo up. Both of them danced to their first romantic “Raatan Lambiyan Lambiyan Re, Kate Tere Sangeyaan Sangeyaan Re”.

Kiara-Sid’s own romance also took off with this “Shershaah” song sung in the film by Asees Kaur, Jubin Nautiyal and Tanishk Bagchi.

As they presented a loving performance, the guests just loved it. Seeing Kiara and Sid lost in each other’s love, the guests danced along with them. And they danced for about an hour to Bollywood and Punjabi numbers.

Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara-Sidharth’s families danced in it.

Sidharth’s father was sitting on a wheelchair. A Jiya band was specially called from Delhi for the procession which was taken out with Punjabi dhol and music.

On reaching the procession, Kiara-Sidharth’s varmala took place. Both garlanded each other with white rose flowers.

At the same time, Malaika Arora reached Jaisalmer at 7 p.m. to attend the reception.

People of the groom’s side wore pink and the bride’s wore golden coloured safa. Kiara wore a pink colour lehenga and Sidharth a white colour sherwani.

The theme for the Haldi ceremony was yellow. The workers were also seen in yellow clothes to tie the yellow turban.

Both the bride and groom were smeared with turmeric by their friends and family women.

The famous Ghotuwan laddoos of Jaisalmer were also served to the guests. There was activity outside and inside the hotel since Tuesday morning.

Security was also maintained as hotel staff members, guards and drivers were also being given entry only after thorough checking. Three checking points were made from main gate to the reception.

Kiara-Sidharth took ‘pheres’ in the hotel’s Bawdi which was built only for the ceremony of special rounds. There was a mandapa in the centre and seating for the guests all around.

From Kiara’s family: father Jagdeep Advani, mother Genevieve Advani, brother Mishaal Advani, aunt Sumita Advani, uncle Harish Advani, grandmother Valerie Advani, aunt Shaheen Agarwal were present.

Sidharth’s family included father Sunil Malhotra, mother Rima Malhotra, brother Harshad Malhotra, sister-in-law Poornima, nephew Adhiraj Malhotra, uncle Jaideep Bhalla, aunt Eraceli, grandmother Harcharan Bhalla, niece Avani, aunt Ambika Hora, uncle Ashok Hora, cousin Rohan Malhotra, Momina Noor, Ishita Bhardwaj, Vaibhav Bhardwaj, aunt’s son Arjun Hora, Arjun’s wife Zoya Hora, nephew Adhiraj Malhotra had reached the wedding.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jai Mehta. Make-up artist Swarnlekha Gupta, hairdresser Amit Thakur, wedding film shooter Vishal Punjabi, DJ Ganesh, Hari and Sukhmani and Jonki for music, Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal were key guests in the wedding.

