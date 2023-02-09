Entertainment

Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance as man and wife after wedding

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen together for the first time as an official couple in public since their wedding.

Pic Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Actors and newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen together for the first time as an official couple in public since their wedding on February 7.

Viral Bhayani, a paparazzi took to Instagram, where he shared a clip of the duo leaving from Jaisalmer airport. In the video, Sidharth is seen getting out of a car and then helps Kiara to come out.

The two then walked towards the entrance of the airport as they greeted the fans and paparazzi waiting outside to catch a glimpse of the stars. The actor had his arm around Kiara as they walked together.

Kiara chose pink sandals, a black top, matching pants, and a shawl for the trip. The new lady of the hour likewise wore vermillion (sindoor) on her forehead and pink bangles. Siddharth chose sneakers, a brown leather jacket, jeans, and a white T-shirt. They were both wearing dark sunglasses.

The couple also posed for the cameras when they got to Delhi Airport. Kiara was seen in a red ethnic outfit and golden heels while applying sindoor to her forehead and wearing minimal makeup. In a white pajama, red kurta, and shoes, Sidharth complemented her. He also covered his neck with a shawl.

It was on February 7, when Sidharth and Kiara tied-the-knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. It was an intimate ceremony, which saw a few friends from the industry such as Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor.

(Inputs from IANS)

