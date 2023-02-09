Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance as man and wife after wedding

Mumbai: Actors and newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen together for the first time as an official couple in public since their wedding on February 7.

Viral Bhayani, a paparazzi took to Instagram, where he shared a clip of the duo leaving from Jaisalmer airport. In the video, Sidharth is seen getting out of a car and then helps Kiara to come out.

The two then walked towards the entrance of the airport as they greeted the fans and paparazzi waiting outside to catch a glimpse of the stars. The actor had his arm around Kiara as they walked together.

Kiara chose pink sandals, a black top, matching pants, and a shawl for the trip. The new lady of the hour likewise wore vermillion (sindoor) on her forehead and pink bangles. Siddharth chose sneakers, a brown leather jacket, jeans, and a white T-shirt. They were both wearing dark sunglasses.

The couple also posed for the cameras when they got to Delhi Airport. Kiara was seen in a red ethnic outfit and golden heels while applying sindoor to her forehead and wearing minimal makeup. In a white pajama, red kurta, and shoes, Sidharth complemented her. He also covered his neck with a shawl.

It was on February 7, when Sidharth and Kiara tied-the-knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. It was an intimate ceremony, which saw a few friends from the industry such as Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor.

(Inputs from IANS)