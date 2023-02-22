Sidharth, Kiara drop adorable pictures from their Sangeet ceremony

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a lavish, intimate wedding held at Jaisalmer’s Suryagrah Palace. While we are still fawning over their wedding video and photos. The couple released new pictures from their wedding sangeet.

On Tuesday, Sidharth and Kiara took to Instagram to post pictures from their sangeet ceremony in Jaisalmer. For the occasion, Kiara wore a lavish gold lehenga, and Sidharth donned an embroidered sherwani in black, gold, and white. The couple can be seen dancing the night away in the photos, and Sidharth couldn’t stop staring at his most stunning bride. In a few photos, the couple can be seen hugged and had a blast. “Something about the last night….something really special,” the duo captioned the pictures.

Kiara completed her look with a diamond and ruby necklace. She chose side parted open wavy tresses, shimmery eye shadow, winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, and blushed, glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Sidharth looked dapper in a black-stripe-printed button-down kurta with full-length sleeves. He wore a black bandhgala jacket with an open front, full sleeves, and gold floral brocade embroidery over it.Final touches included white pajamas, dress shoes, a sleek side parted hairstyle, and a clean-shaven appearance.

The wedding was an intimate affair, with their close friends and family in attendance. The ceremony was attended by Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla, and her businessman husband, Jai Mehta.