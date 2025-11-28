Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reveal name of their newborn daughter, Saraayah Malhotra

Advertisement

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have revealed the name of their newborn daughter. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kiara and Siddharth announced their baby girl’s name as Saraayah Malhotra while sharing a photograph of their daughter.

The couple shared a picture of them holding the baby’s tiny feet and wrote, “From our prayers, to our arms. Our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra.”

Earlier, on July 16, Sidharth and Kiara announced the birth of their daughter with a heartwarming message.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama ‘Shershaah’.

On the work front, Siddharth Malhotra was last seen in the film ‘Param Sundari’ alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. It was directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

Whereas, for Kiara Advani, the actress was last seen in ‘War 2.’ It was directed by Ayan Mukerji.

The movie is the sequel to the blockbuster movie ‘War’, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

Hrithik reprised his role of Kabir in the sequel. The film featured the clash between Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan as they both try to serve the nation by following their respective ideologies.

War 2 clashed at the box office with Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’, which also stars Nagarjuna in the lead role.