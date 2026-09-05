Siddharth calls Aditi Rao Hydari his “Soulmate”

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New Delhi: Bollywood actor Siddharth has opened up about his relationship with Aditi Rao Hydari, calling her his soulmate.

Siddharth said that he believes in love and soulmates and credited the universe for bringing Aditi into his life. he also said he is grateful to Aditi every day and added that his life would have been “rubbish” without her.

The couple met while shooting Maha Samudram in 2021 and got married in a traditional ceremony in Telangana in September 2024. Aditi has also praised Siddharth as a loving, genuine and good human being.

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On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the film ‘Gandhi Talks’, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. She will be next seen in the Prime Video project ‘Welcome to Khoya Mahal’.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth have finally tied the nuptial knot after keeping their fans waiting for a long time. The couple got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony.

Aditi had earlier said about Siddharth’s proposal, “He got down on his knee and I asked him, ‘Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?’ He kept saying, ‘Addu, listen to me.’ And then he proposed. He said he wanted to bring me to my favourite childhood place, one with my grandmother’s blessings.”