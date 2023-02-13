Sid-Kiara star-studded wedding reception at Mumbai

Mumbai: Shershaah actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are off to a great start! The couple is ready to celebrate their marriage with their industry friends at a Mumbai wedding reception. The choice of their décor has once again left us in awe.

Sid and Kiara are holding their wedding reception at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. The couple posed for paps as a stream of stars greeted them. The luxurious hotel will see a pool of celebrities making their way. They included Malhotra’s former classmate and rumoured girlfriend from ‘Student of the Year’ (2012), Alia Bhatt (who came without Ranbir, but with Ayan Mukerji), and recent co-actor from ‘Thank You’, Ajay Devgn, who arrived with wife Kajol.

The luxurious hotel will see a pool of celebrities making their way. They will likely be present, including Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, and Ajay Devgn. Even Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor, and Karan Johar, who attended their Jaisalmer wedding, will attend the reception.

The Advanis and Malhotras also did a joint photo-op. Siddharth’s parents, Sunil and Rimma, his banker brother Harshad and wife, Kiara’s parents, Jaideep and Genevieve; and rapper brother Mishaal, were shot against a flower bedecked wall bearing the couple’s initials ‘SK’.

Among the other stars present were the other Siddharth, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and his star wife Vidya Balan; actor Abhishek Bachchan, who came solo; and character actor Anupam Kher, who was dressed in glittering black.

Alia Bhatt’s mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, who played Advani’s mother-in-law in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, also made it a point to come to the party.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who played the star-crossed lovers in ‘Shershaah’ on Prime Video in 2021, had their happy ever after at their wedding reception at the end of hectic festivities that took them from the glorious resort of Suryagarh in Jaisalmer to the Malhotra home in Delhi and finally to his adopted home in Mumbai.

(Inputs from IANS)