Shweta Tiwari claims cockroach came with instamart cold drink order

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Mumbai: TV actress Shweta Tiwari voiced her worries concerning food and delivery hygiene.

The ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ contestant earlier said that a cockroach was delivered to her home with a cold drink order on Instamart.

Tiwari shared an Instagram video story where the pest was visible crawling. The 42-year-old actress had ordered cold drinks, including Red Bull through Instamart, she added.

She later on tagged Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe requesting him to take action of the matter.

Her post comes amid growing concern over Mundhe’s ongoing strict stance against food-safety violations.

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FD C has been going after a number of restaurants, food joints and quick-commerce warehouses over concerns regarding hygienic conditions.

FD C has already suspended licenses for food-related items at various warehouses as inspections have uncovered instances of cockroach infestations.

That Tiwari’s complaint does not amount to a food-safety offence or that a specific food authority had confirmed the cockroach belonged to the delivery has not been substantiated.

Regardless, the star’s comment has once again highlighted the quality checks by grocery and quick-commerce deliveries.