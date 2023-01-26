Shweta Tiwari and Vikaas Kalantri grooves to the hit song of Pathaan: Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were very ecstatic on Wednesday when “Pathaan” opened in theatres after a four-year wait to see him in a film. The film is off to a wonderful start and is receiving a lot of love and acclaim from viewers. The movie’s songs have caused quite a stir online even before its premiere and got everyone humming and moving. Several videos of people performing its song’s hook steps are all over social media, and now well-known TV actors have also joined the fad.

In the clip, famous Television actors Vikaas Kalantri and Shweta Tiwari can be seen grooving to one of the film’s hit songs “Jhoome Jo Pathaan.” The artistes opened their act by standing still in front of the camera. In a blink of an eye, they can be seen dancing energetically to the beats of the peppy song. Their perfectly executed steps garnered a lot of praise from netizens.

Vikaas Kalantri shared the clip on Instagram with a caption that read,” That was a #1takechallenge by @payalsoniiiiii & I guess we aced it, what say @shweta.tiwari.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikaas Kalantri (@vikaaskalantri)

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. Fans of the actors gushed in the comment section about how much they enjoyed the spirited dance. Actor Sharad Malhotra wrote, “Waaaaaah…Giving SRK a run for his money.” Another commented, “What fun.”

Pathaan hit the big screens on January 25, Wednesday. Fans rushed to theatres to see their favourite star after so long. In the flick, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone play secret spies who team together to save the nation. John Abraham on the other hand plays the role of a private terrorist organization’s leader whose sole goal is to destroy India.