Shruti Haasan appointed as Indian Brand Ambassador of WWF

Chennai: Actress Shruti Haasan has been roped in as Indian Brand Ambassador of World Wide Fund for Nature — India (WWF India). On World Zoonoses Day on Tuesday, the actress emphasised on the importance of the well-being of the planet.

“Environment conservation is the single most important thing that should be in our minds. Our well-being is connected intrinsically to the well-being of our planet. I am honoured and privileged to be able to use my voice in a positive way for a cause that is so important.

“I am glad to be associated with WWF India as Brand Ambassador and the remarkable work that has been done diligently and persistently in raising awareness on conservation over the decades,” said Shruti.

WWF India has been committed to conserving the natural environment by working in critical regions. Sharing his thoughts, Ravi Singh, Secretary General and CEO, WWF India, said: “As we tackle the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis, it is crucial that we, as a global community, take steps to reduce the risks of a future pandemic.”

“On behalf of the entire team at WWF India, I welcome Shruti Haasan on board as Brand Ambassador and thank her for lending her support to the organisation’s efforts to encourage people to participate and contribute towards conservation, restoration and protection of nature. We look forward to a fruitful association,” he added.