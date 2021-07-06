Shruti Haasan appointed as Indian Brand Ambassador of WWF

By IANS
Shruti Haasan
(photo:instagram)

Chennai: Actress Shruti Haasan has been roped in as Indian Brand Ambassador of World Wide Fund for Nature — India (WWF India). On World Zoonoses Day on Tuesday, the actress emphasised on the importance of the well-being of the planet.

“Environment conservation is the single most important thing that should be in our minds. Our well-being is connected intrinsically to the well-being of our planet. I am honoured and privileged to be able to use my voice in a positive way for a cause that is so important.

Related News

Shruti Haasan shares throwback saree pic, fans love it

Shruti Haasan: My dad never punished, yelled at me

“I am glad to be associated with WWF India as Brand Ambassador and the remarkable work that has been done diligently and persistently in raising awareness on conservation over the decades,” said Shruti.

WWF India has been committed to conserving the natural environment by working in critical regions. Sharing his thoughts, Ravi Singh, Secretary General and CEO, WWF India, said: “As we tackle the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis, it is crucial that we, as a global community, take steps to reduce the risks of a future pandemic.”

“On behalf of the entire team at WWF India, I welcome Shruti Haasan on board as Brand Ambassador and thank her for lending her support to the organisation’s efforts to encourage people to participate and contribute towards conservation, restoration and protection of nature. We look forward to a fruitful association,” he added.

You might also like
Entertainment

Dilip Kumar still in hospital, health improving, Says Saira Banu

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut shares breezy pictures from Budapest; see photos

Entertainment

Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan’s look as Vibhooti revealed

Entertainment

Renuka Panwar opens up on her song crossing 1 bn views in less than 1 year

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.