Shreyas Talpade-Tanishaa Mukerji starrer ‘Luv You Shankar’ poster out

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade shared the poster of his upcoming film “Luv You Shankar” on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Thursday.

Sharing the poster of the film on Twitter, the actor wrote: “Mahashivratri ke Shubh avsar par le ke aa rahe hain hum sabke dulare Bum Bhole. Shot in the holy city of Banaras, here’s presenting the poster of #LuvYouShankar. The story of an 8 year old boy and Lord Shiva.”

Talking about the film, he added: “The film is really special to me and is based on reincarnation. The story revolves around a boy coming from London to Benaras and that is where my story begins. There is lot of drama, humour and some amazing songs to go with a great narrative.”

“People have always connected with these kinds of subjects. I am very excited as the poster is getting lot of positive response and we all are praying that Mahadev blesses our film,” the actor added.

Directed by Rajiv S Ruia of “My Friend Ganesha” fame, the upcoming film also stars Tanishaa Mukerji, child actor Mann Gandhi, Abhimanyu Singh and Sanjay Mishra among others.

Sharing the poster of the film, Tanishaa tweeted: “Happy to say we Shot in the holy city of Banaras & today on MahaShivratri, we present the poster of @Luv_You_Shankar, A tale of an 8 year old boy & Lord Shiva.”

Vardan Singh, who has composed the music, while the screenplay has been penned by Ram Patil and Priyank Mehta, with the dialogues written by Sanjay Masoomm.

(IANS)