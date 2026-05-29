Shreya Ghoshal’s song “Siddha Bhajo” to be out on June 1

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Mumbai: Ace singer Shreya Ghoshal is all set to come up with her new song ‘Siddha Bhajo’.

On Friday, Shreya posted the song’s poster and revealed that it will be released on June 1.

“A song that is very close to my heart, as it’s my father’s favourite and he always wanted me to do a rendition of it..finally, it’s coming out . Siddha Bhajo releasing on 1st June,” she wrote.

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Shreya is also gearing up for ‘The Unstoppable Tour’, which she will take across several cities in India as well as internationally, performing for her fans worldwide.

On what fans can expect from ‘The Unstoppable Tour’, Shreya earlier shared, “For Unstoppable, we are revamping our entire concert. The ‘All Hearts Tour’ actually started back in late 2020 and continued through 3-4 years. In 2024, we went on a full-fledged world tour, wrapping it up in India by 2025. Altogether, we covered nearly 50 cities, and every single show was sold out. We’re incredibly grateful for the impact it’s had. But now, we knew we had to do something drastically different, something that would truly feel unique. That’s where ‘The Unstoppable Tour’ comes in. Its story is very personal, rooted in my journey of becoming a singer. This time, I want to explore that journey through the songs, keeping the experience fresh and completely unexpected.”

(ANI)