Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh’s Jai Jai Ram song from Ramayana is out

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Mumbai: Ramayana makers launched the first song ‘Jai Jai Ram’, a devotional number sung by Arjit Singh and Shreya Ghosal and composed by AR Rahman today on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The makers have also unveiled a motion poster earlier in the day where they showed off Ranbir as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

‘Jai Jai Ram’ song is around the name of Lord Ram which is believed to have a devotional touch. The song has been penned down by Kumar Vishwas.

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Speaking of the song, AR Rahman said, the composition is rooted to the chanting of Shri Ram’s name keeping everything simple.

Touted to be an epic saga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita with Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari will be released in cinemas on Diwali 2026.

Also read: Ramayana Part 1 Motion Poster Released On Ganesh Chaturthi