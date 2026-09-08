Shraddha Kapoor shares holiday photos featuring Rahul Mody

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Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor shared holiday photos from her recent getaway on her social media giving her fans a peek into her much deserved break.

In her holiday dump, she has posted mostly herself shuttling to cafes and shopping at stores along with several pictures of yummy food and of some outlets the actress shopped at.

Meanwhile, the picture that has caught the eyes of fans is Rahul Mody posing for the camera where he is caught reading a book at a library.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have been in the news for quite a while regarding their alleged relationship, although, the two have kept their relation under wraps and there hasn’t been any official confirmation of them dating or are married.

The actress captioned the photos with ‘Chhoti si chhutti toh banti hai na???’ (Shouldn’t there be a little vacay?)

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Work-wise, Shraddha was last seen in the hit supernatural-comedy Stree 2 and the actress will soon be seen in a film Eetha where she is slated to play Marathi folk artist Vithabai.

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