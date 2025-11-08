Shraddha Kapoor joins in as Judy Hopps for ‘Zootopia 2’ Hindi version

Advertisement

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is all set to join the chaotic world of Disney’s ‘Zootopia 2’, stepping in as the beloved Judy Hopps.

As announced by Walt Disney Studios India, the actor will extend her voice for the Hindi version of ‘Zootopia 2, promising to bring her distinct charm and cuteness in the upcoming sequel.

Announcing the news, Disney India took to their social media and shared an adorable poster of Zootopia 2 featuring Shraddha and Judy. The actor also shared the same on Instagram.

“Bohot jyada excited to join the #Zootopia2 family, as the voice of THE AMAZING Judy Hopps in Hindi – She is feisty, courageous, enthu cutlet aur cute toh hai hi.. bachpan se.. Aaj aa raha hai aapke liye ek anokha surprise. Stay Tuned!!” the ‘Stree’ star wrote in the caption.

Expressing delight over Shraddha Kapoor’s inclusion, the makers believe she would make the character of Judy even more cute and enthusiastic, in addition to her feisty, courageous, and energetic personality.

Earlier this year, the trailer of ‘Zootopia 2’ was unveiled, bringing the sequel after nine long years. The trailer once again offered a glimpse into the hateful yet funny relationship between Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.

Judy Hopps is an ambitious rabbit in the Zootopia Police Department, while Nick Wilde is a sly fox who excels at conning people.

The new trailer of the film explores their relationship as they are paired together to solve a case that involves a snake as a major suspect.