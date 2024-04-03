Shoaib Malik accused of sending flirty texts to Pakistani actress

New Delhi: Shoaib Malik was recently accused of sending ‘flirty’ texts to a Pakistani actress. Reports say, the Pakistani cricketer was accused of sending flirty texts to Nawal Saeed.

As per reports, during an interview with Aijaz Aslam and Nadia Khan Nawal was asked if she was getting flirty texts from actors. In return, the Nawal said that she was getting DMs. Yet, that were not from actors but cricketers. However, she mentioned that cricketers should behave in appropriate manners since they represent the nation on the global stage. She also added that she has all the screenshots of cricketers sending her messages.

Now, as the host asked her if it was Shoaib Malik, the actress though did not accept verbally, dodged the question and began to laugh. Now fans are wondering if Shoaib indeed sent flirty texts to Nawal.

Shoaib Malik married Pakistani actress Sana Javed in January 2024. Before that he was married to Tennis star Sania Mirza. On the other hand Sana Javed was hitched to Umar Jaswal earlier and then became Shoaib’s wife this year.