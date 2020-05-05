Shivin Narang undergoes surgery

Mumbai: Actor Shivin Narang had to undergo surgery here following a left hand injury.

“He slipped on a glass table and it broke. He fell on it. The left hand was injured and he got bruises on other body parts too,” said his spokesperson.

“He got injured on Sunday evening at his home in Malad and a major surgery on his hand happened on Monday evening. The wounds are deep,” added the spokesperson.

This is his second injury on the left hand this year.

Meanwhile, his show “Beyhadh 2” got suddenly terminated owing to the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

“To be honest, as a team even we don’t have the clarity yet. But considering the situation we are in, anything is possible. ‘Beyhadh 2’ is a big brand, a show with its own huge following,” he had said last month.

“Personally, I feel it’s a finite show already reaching its end, if we can complete the end that will do justice to the show and the viewers. But yes, it’s not only us, the whole world, the whole industry is suffering, so we are okay with whatever the channel decides,” he had added.