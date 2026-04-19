Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak Welcome Baby Girl, Fondly Call Her “Little Goddess Laxmi”

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Mumbai: Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi and filmmaker Abhishek Pathak have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, the couple announced on Sunday through a heartfelt social media post.

Sharing the joyful news on Instagram, the couple described their newborn as “our little Goddess Laxmi” and called her arrival “a blessing in its purest form.”

Shivaleeka Oberoi shared the announcement with a caption that read, “Our little Goddess Laxmi has arrived on an auspicious day. A blessing in its purest form.”

The announcement also included a note that said, “In a moment, our hearts found a whole new meaning! With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our precious. Baby Girl! 19th April 2026. Blessed parents Shivaleeka & Abhishek.”

In December 2025, the couple announced the pregnancy news amid the Christmas festivities. “Our love story has found its sweetest verse — a tiny blessing is joining our universe,” they wrote on social media.

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Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak tied the knot on February 9, 2023, in Goa after dating for several years. Their wedding reception was attended by several film personalities, including the cast of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, including Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ishita Raj Sharma, while actor Ajay Devgn also attended the celebration.

They had a dreamy proposal in Turkey, where Abhishek Pathak popped the question to Shivaleeka Oberoi under the hot air balloons. The grand proposal video also did the rounds on social media.

On the work front, Shivaleeka is known for ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’ and ‘Khuda Haafiz’. Abhishek has directed films such as ‘Drishyam 2’ and ‘Ujda Chaman’. He has also produced films such as ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’, ‘Section 375’ and ‘Khuda Haafiz’.

(ANI)