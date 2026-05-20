Shivaleeka Oberoi, Abhishek Pathak introduce baby girl ‘Aarika’ in heartwarming post

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Mumbai: Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi and filmmaker Abhishek Pathak have officially introduced their baby girl, Aarika, on social media, and fans cannot stop showering love on the family.

The couple shared a series of emotional pictures on Instagram featuring themselves holding their newborn daughter close. Along with the photos, they revealed the baby’s name and shared a heartfelt caption expressing happiness about entering a new phase of life as parents.

Soon after the post went live, it quickly grabbed attention online and crossed over 1.2 million views along with more than 2 lakh likes within hours. Fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and blessings for the baby.

One user commented, “Welcome to the world, little Aarika,” while another wrote, “This is the cutest thing on the internet today.” Many fans also called the pictures “pure happiness” and “beautiful family goals.”

The warm family moments shared in the pictures especially touched followers, with many praising the couple for keeping the announcement simple, emotional, and genuine.

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Shivaleeka and Abhishek got married in Goa in February 2023 after dating for several years. Since then, the couple has often shared glimpses of their personal life and celebrations with fans online.

Their latest baby announcement has now become one of the most talked-about celebrity posts online, with fans continuing to send love and good wishes to baby Aarika and the new parents.

Watch the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi Pathak (@shivaleekaoberoi)