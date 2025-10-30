Shirdi Ke Saibaba actor Sudhir Dalvi hospitalized, family appeals financial aid

Advertisement

Mumbai: Sudhir Dalvi, best known for playing Sai Baba in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, has been hospitalised and is reportedly in critical condition.

As per reports, the actor is suffering from life-threatening complications caused by sepsis.

Sudhir Dalvi’s family has paid nearly ₹10 lakh for his treatment, and doctors said the expenditure could shoot to 15 lakh. His wife, Suhas Dalvi, told India Today that on October 8, he faced extreme pain, lost mobility of his limbs and was rushed to the hospital. He was kept in the ICU.

“That’s when we got to know it was a sepsis infection, which has affected all his joints. And since the infection is now in his blood, the recovery has been extremely slow. We never anticipated something like this to happen with us, and thus it’s emotionally and financially a tough time,” she said.

Unlike government employees who get pension, actors have no such benefits. So, I would still request everyone to come forward and help us in any way they can. Sudhir needs to be in the hospital for more time now, she said.

The 86-year-old actor Sudhir Dalvi has featured in several famous films and television shows in his acting career so far. His notable performances include Gandhi, Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, Shirdi Sai Baba, Om Shri Satya Sai Baba and others. He was also part of Star Plus’ hit serial, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.