Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra sent to 14-day Judicial Custody in porn case

Businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days till August 10 by Killa court in a case involving production and distribution of pornographic films.

Kundra was arrested on the night of July 19 by Mumbai police’s crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

This will be the third time that his judicial custody has been extended.

He was produced before the magistrate court at the end of his police remand on Tuesday. Kundra has moved the court for bail but his plea hearing will be on Wednesday.

Police has sealed two of Kundra’s bank accounts and one of the bank accounts reportedly had over Rs 1 crore.

A search was conducted on Raj Kundra’s office last week and investigators have come across many messages which are linked to the businessman’s controversial app HotShots, from his mobile and laptops.

The High Court will also hear Kundra’s plea challenging “illegal arrest” and seeking quashing of the lower court’s order, at 2:30 pm today.

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty has told the cops that she was not in the know of her husband’s actions.