Shilpa Shetty explains significance of Sarva Pitru Amavasya

Chennai: Observing the Sarva Pitru Amavasya, the day one honours one’s ancestors and performs certain rituals for them, actress Shilpa Shetty on Sunday put out a post on Instagram explaining the significance of the day.

She wrote: “Today is Sarva Pitru Amavasya, the day we honor our ancestors and perform certain rituals for them. According to vedic scriptures, we, as individuals, are born with three debts that we have to pay off during this lifetime.”

“Firstly, the debt to the divine (Devas power), the rishis and the pitras (ancestors). They have the power to help us in our life journey, through remembrance, prayer and gratitude.”

“The Magha Nakshatra is one of the most powerful nakshatras that has a special connection with the ancestral lineage as it is ruled by the Pitras(ancestors).”

The spiritual practices that you do help your ancestors to find Mukti, or liberation, and in return, they send you blessings in abundance.”

“Our ancestors watch us from the other side with the awareness that life is just a game. And whilst they may usually play the role of a spectator, if we request them for help, then they are absolutely willing to do so.”

“So, let’s remember our ancestors prayerfully and with gratitude, knowing that they have the power to help us progress on our journey – we just have to remember them.”